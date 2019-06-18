Yankees 6, Rays 3

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. d’Arnaud 1b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .211 Pham dh 4 1 2 0 0 1 .298 Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .285 Garcia rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .294 Adames ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .244 Kiermaier cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .252 Heredia lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .253 Zunino c 4 0 1 1 0 2 .179 Wendle 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .103 Totals 35 3 9 3 2 10

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. LeMahieu 3b 5 2 2 1 0 1 .313 Voit 1b 3 0 3 1 1 0 .273 Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .204 Sanchez c 3 0 1 2 0 1 .261 Encarnacion dh 4 1 1 1 0 0 .237 Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .294 Torres 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .283 Maybin lf 4 2 3 1 0 0 .315 Gardner lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .233 Stanton rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .167 Totals 34 6 11 6 2 8

Tampa Bay 011 000 100—3 9 0 New York 100 030 11x—6 11 0

LOB_Tampa Bay 7, New York 7. 2B_d’Arnaud (5), Pham (10), Voit (9). HR_Maybin (5), off Drake; Encarnacion (22), off Kittredge. RBIs_d’Arnaud (15), Garcia (33), Zunino (18), LeMahieu (44), Voit (46), Sanchez 2 (45), Encarnacion (50), Maybin (12). SF_Sanchez.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (d’Arnaud 2, Garcia); New York 3 (LeMahieu, Sanchez, Stanton). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 8; New York 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Wendle. GIDP_Heredia.

DP_New York 1 (Torres, Gregorius, Voit).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stanek 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 17 2.59 Yarbrough 3 1 0 0 0 2 42 5.26 Roe, L, 0-3 2-3 5 3 3 0 2 28 5.14 Drake 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 28 1.29 Kittredge 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 3 35 5.40 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Happ, W, 7-3 5 7 2 2 0 3 87 4.59 Ottavino, H, 15 1 0 0 0 1 2 22 1.69 Kahnle, H, 13 1 1 1 1 1 2 20 2.93 Britton, H, 14 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 2.67 Chapman, S, 19-21 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 1.30

Inherited runners-scored_Kittredge 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Marty Foster.

T_3:09. A_40,479 (47,309).

