Yankees 6, Rays 3

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|d’Arnaud 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.211
|Pham dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.285
|Garcia rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.294
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Heredia lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.179
|Wendle 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.103
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|2
|10
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 3b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.313
|Voit 1b
|3
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.273
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.204
|Sanchez c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.261
|Encarnacion dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.237
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|Torres 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.283
|Maybin lf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.315
|Gardner lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Stanton rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Totals
|34
|6
|11
|6
|2
|8
|Tampa Bay
|011
|000
|100—3
|9
|0
|New York
|100
|030
|11x—6
|11
|0
LOB_Tampa Bay 7, New York 7. 2B_d’Arnaud (5), Pham (10), Voit (9). HR_Maybin (5), off Drake; Encarnacion (22), off Kittredge. RBIs_d’Arnaud (15), Garcia (33), Zunino (18), LeMahieu (44), Voit (46), Sanchez 2 (45), Encarnacion (50), Maybin (12). SF_Sanchez.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (d’Arnaud 2, Garcia); New York 3 (LeMahieu, Sanchez, Stanton). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 8; New York 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Wendle. GIDP_Heredia.
DP_New York 1 (Torres, Gregorius, Voit).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stanek
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|17
|2.59
|Yarbrough
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|42
|5.26
|Roe, L, 0-3
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|2
|28
|5.14
|Drake
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|28
|1.29
|Kittredge
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|35
|5.40
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Happ, W, 7-3
|5
|7
|2
|2
|0
|3
|87
|4.59
|Ottavino, H, 15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|1.69
|Kahnle, H, 13
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|20
|2.93
|Britton, H, 14
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.67
|Chapman, S, 19-21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|1.30
Inherited runners-scored_Kittredge 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Marty Foster.
T_3:09. A_40,479 (47,309).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.