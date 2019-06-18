Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Yankees 6, Rays 3

June 18, 2019 11:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
d’Arnaud 1b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .211
Pham dh 4 1 2 0 0 1 .298
Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .285
Garcia rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .294
Adames ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .244
Kiermaier cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .252
Heredia lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .253
Zunino c 4 0 1 1 0 2 .179
Wendle 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .103
Totals 35 3 9 3 2 10
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
LeMahieu 3b 5 2 2 1 0 1 .313
Voit 1b 3 0 3 1 1 0 .273
Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .204
Sanchez c 3 0 1 2 0 1 .261
Encarnacion dh 4 1 1 1 0 0 .237
Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .294
Torres 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .283
Maybin lf 4 2 3 1 0 0 .315
Gardner lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Stanton rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .167
Totals 34 6 11 6 2 8
Tampa Bay 011 000 100—3 9 0
New York 100 030 11x—6 11 0

LOB_Tampa Bay 7, New York 7. 2B_d’Arnaud (5), Pham (10), Voit (9). HR_Maybin (5), off Drake; Encarnacion (22), off Kittredge. RBIs_d’Arnaud (15), Garcia (33), Zunino (18), LeMahieu (44), Voit (46), Sanchez 2 (45), Encarnacion (50), Maybin (12). SF_Sanchez.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (d’Arnaud 2, Garcia); New York 3 (LeMahieu, Sanchez, Stanton). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 8; New York 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Wendle. GIDP_Heredia.

Advertisement

DP_New York 1 (Torres, Gregorius, Voit).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stanek 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 17 2.59
Yarbrough 3 1 0 0 0 2 42 5.26
Roe, L, 0-3 2-3 5 3 3 0 2 28 5.14
Drake 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 28 1.29
Kittredge 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 3 35 5.40
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Happ, W, 7-3 5 7 2 2 0 3 87 4.59
Ottavino, H, 15 1 0 0 0 1 2 22 1.69
Kahnle, H, 13 1 1 1 1 1 2 20 2.93
Britton, H, 14 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 2.67
Chapman, S, 19-21 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 1.30

Inherited runners-scored_Kittredge 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Marty Foster.

T_3:09. A_40,479 (47,309).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 M-Enabling Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army vet to become first living Iraq war Medal of Honor recipient

Today in History

1934: Federal Communications Commission created

Get our daily newsletter.