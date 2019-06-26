Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Yankees 8, Blue Jays 7

June 26, 2019 5:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Toronto New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Biggio 2b 4 1 3 1 LMahieu 3b 4 1 2 2
Grrr Jr dh 4 1 0 0 Judge rf 5 1 3 2
Grrl Jr lf 5 2 3 4 G.Sanch c 5 0 1 0
Grichuk rf 4 0 1 0 Voit 1b 5 0 2 1
Tellez 1b 4 0 1 0 Encrnco dh 5 1 1 0
T.Hrnan cf 4 0 0 0 Grgrius ss 5 2 3 1
Galvis ss 4 0 1 0 A.Hicks cf 2 1 0 1
Drury 3b 4 1 1 0 Torres 2b 5 2 3 1
D.Jnsen c 3 1 3 2 Gardner lf 4 0 1 0
McKnney pr 0 1 0 0
Maile c 0 0 0 0
Totals 36 7 13 7 Totals 40 8 16 8
Toronto 320 010 001—7
New York 030 211 001—8

E_Voit (5), Torres (10). DP_New York 3. LOB_Toronto 6, New York 11. 2B_Gurriel Jr. (12), Voit (11), Encarnacion (8). HR_Gurriel Jr. 2 (12), D.Jansen (3), LeMahieu (12), Gregorius (2). SF_A.Hicks (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Thornton 3 1-3 7 5 5 2 4
Gaviglio 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 2
Biagini 1 3 1 1 0 0
Mayza 1 1 0 0 0 2
Dan.Hudson 1 1 0 0 0 2
Kingham L,3-2 1-3 2 1 1 1 0
New York
Paxton 4 1-3 8 6 6 4 3
Hale 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Ottavino H,19 1 1 0 0 0 3
Tarpley H,2 1 1 0 0 0 1
Britton W,3-1 BS,3 1 2 1 1 0 0

Mayza pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Chris Guccione.

Advertisement

T_3:43. A_40,578 (47,309).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|26 5th Annual Cyber Security for Defense
6|26 Directed Energy Systems 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National PTSD Awareness Day

Today in History

1991: Thurgood Marshall announces retirement from Supreme Court

Get our daily newsletter.