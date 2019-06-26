Listen Live Sports

Yankees 8, Blue Jays 7

June 26, 2019
 
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Biggio 2b 4 1 3 1 1 1 .244
Guerrero Jr. dh 4 1 0 0 1 1 .250
Gurriel Jr. lf 5 2 3 4 0 1 .304
Grichuk rf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .228
Tellez 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .226
Hernandez cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .201
Galvis ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .264
Drury 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .211
Jansen c 3 1 3 2 1 0 .184
1-McKinney pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .215
Maile c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .168
Totals 36 7 13 7 4 9
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
LeMahieu 3b 4 1 2 2 1 1 .336
Judge rf 5 1 3 2 0 2 .286
Sanchez c 5 0 1 0 0 2 .266
Voit 1b 5 0 2 1 0 0 .270
Encarnacion dh 5 1 1 0 0 1 .230
Gregorius ss 5 2 3 1 0 1 .271
Hicks cf 2 1 0 1 2 1 .202
Torres 2b 5 2 3 1 0 1 .291
Gardner lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .231
Totals 40 8 16 8 3 10
Toronto 320 010 001—7 13 0
New York 030 211 001—8 16 2

One out when winning run scored.

1-ran for Jansen in the 9th.

E_Voit (5), Torres (10). LOB_Toronto 6, New York 11. 2B_Gurriel Jr. (12), Voit (11), Encarnacion (8). HR_Gurriel Jr. (11), off Paxton; Jansen (3), off Paxton; Gurriel Jr. (12), off Paxton; Gregorius (2), off Thornton; LeMahieu (12), off Thornton. RBIs_Biggio (14), Gurriel Jr. 4 (30), Jansen 2 (18), LeMahieu 2 (54), Judge 2 (15), Voit (49), Gregorius (4), Hicks (20), Torres (47). SF_Hicks.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Grichuk 3); New York 4 (Sanchez, Voit, Encarnacion, Hicks). RISP_Toronto 2 for 6; New York 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Gurriel Jr., Gregorius. GIDP_Guerrero Jr., Gurriel Jr., Galvis.

DP_New York 3 (Torres, Gregorius, Voit), (Gregorius, Torres, Voit), (Gregorius, Voit).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Thornton 3 1-3 7 5 5 2 4 88 4.60
Gaviglio 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 2 33 4.53
Biagini 1 3 1 1 0 0 21 3.63
Mayza 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 4.60
Hudson 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 2.86
Kingham, L, 3-2 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 16 9.22
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Paxton 4 1-3 8 6 6 4 3 91 4.34
Hale 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 23 3.18
Ottavino, H, 19 1 1 0 0 0 3 17 1.51
Tarpley, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 6.48
Britton, W, 3-1, BS, 3-6 1 2 1 1 0 0 14 2.62

Mayza pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Hudson 1-0, Hale 1-0. PB_Sanchez (5).

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:43. A_40,578 (47,309).

