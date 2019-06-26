Yankees 8, Blue Jays 7

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Biggio 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.244
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|5
|2
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.304
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.228
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Hernandez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.201
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Drury 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Jansen c
|3
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.184
|1-McKinney pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Maile c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.168
|Totals
|36
|7
|13
|7
|4
|9
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.336
|Judge rf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|2
|.286
|Sanchez c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Voit 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.270
|Encarnacion dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Gregorius ss
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.271
|Hicks cf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.202
|Torres 2b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.291
|Gardner lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Totals
|40
|8
|16
|8
|3
|10
|Toronto
|320
|010
|001—7
|13
|0
|New York
|030
|211
|001—8
|16
|2
One out when winning run scored.
1-ran for Jansen in the 9th.
E_Voit (5), Torres (10). LOB_Toronto 6, New York 11. 2B_Gurriel Jr. (12), Voit (11), Encarnacion (8). HR_Gurriel Jr. (11), off Paxton; Jansen (3), off Paxton; Gurriel Jr. (12), off Paxton; Gregorius (2), off Thornton; LeMahieu (12), off Thornton. RBIs_Biggio (14), Gurriel Jr. 4 (30), Jansen 2 (18), LeMahieu 2 (54), Judge 2 (15), Voit (49), Gregorius (4), Hicks (20), Torres (47). SF_Hicks.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Grichuk 3); New York 4 (Sanchez, Voit, Encarnacion, Hicks). RISP_Toronto 2 for 6; New York 4 for 12.
Runners moved up_Gurriel Jr., Gregorius. GIDP_Guerrero Jr., Gurriel Jr., Galvis.
DP_New York 3 (Torres, Gregorius, Voit), (Gregorius, Torres, Voit), (Gregorius, Voit).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thornton
|3
|1-3
|7
|5
|5
|2
|4
|88
|4.60
|Gaviglio
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|33
|4.53
|Biagini
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|21
|3.63
|Mayza
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.60
|Hudson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|2.86
|Kingham, L, 3-2
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|16
|9.22
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paxton
|4
|1-3
|8
|6
|6
|4
|3
|91
|4.34
|Hale
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|3.18
|Ottavino, H, 19
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|1.51
|Tarpley, H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|6.48
|Britton, W, 3-1, BS, 3-6
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|2.62
Mayza pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Hudson 1-0, Hale 1-0. PB_Sanchez (5).
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_3:43. A_40,578 (47,309).
