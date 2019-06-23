Listen Live Sports

Yankees OF Maybin goes on IL with strained calf

June 23, 2019 12:13 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Cameron Maybin is the 21st player to go on the injured list this year for the New York Yankees, exceeding their total for the entire 2018 season.

The 32-year-old Maybin has a strained left calf. To replace the veteran outfielder on the roster, the AL East leaders recalled left-hander Nestor Cortes Jr. from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre before Sunday’s game against Houston.

The Yankees acquired Maybin in a trade with Cleveland on April 25. He is batting .314 with five homers and 14 RBIs in 42 games.

Maybin got hurt in the third inning of Friday’s 4-1 win over the Astros. Manager Aaron Boone said he has a Grade 2 strain and will be out for a while.

Cortes is 2-0 with a 4.09 ERA in seven appearances for New York this year.

