The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Yankees place pitcher Tanaka on paternity leave list

June 8, 2019 11:40 am
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — The New York Yankees placed right-hander Masahiro Tanaka on the paternity leave list.

Tanaka, who was scheduled to start against the Cleveland Indians on Sunday, returned to New York for the birth of his baby girl on Friday. He’s 3-5 with a 3.42 ERA in 13 starts.

The Yankees recalled left-hander Nestor Cortes Jr. from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The moves were announced before Saturday’s game. The team didn’t immediately announce their pitching plans for Sunday, the finale of a three-game series.

Cortes has made four relief appearances with the Yankees this season, with no record and a 4.91 ERA.

The Associated Press

