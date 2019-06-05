Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Yankees reliever Dellin Betances throws in simulated game

June 5, 2019 12:36 pm
 
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees reliever Dellin Betances faced hitters for the first time in almost three months, throwing 20 pitches to minor leaguers in a simulated game Wednesday.

Betances has not pitched in a game since March 17, his fourth and final spring training appearance, because of a right shoulder impingement

“It felt good,” Betances said. “Nice to face hitters. It’s been a while. Nice to be out there again and not feel what I was feeling last time. I think that’s a positive.”

Betances expects to throw a bullpen session in a couple of days and then face hitters again.

Slugger Giancarlo Stanton, sidelined since March 31, progressed to an extended spring training intrasquad game and went 1 for 5. Stanton didn’t run out of the batters’ box in any of his at-bats. He had nine plate appearances in a simulated game Tuesday

Stanton originally strained his left biceps, then his left shoulder. He played in one game for Class A Tampa on May 20, then was told to rest because of left calf tightness.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

