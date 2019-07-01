Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

1 gored, 5 injured in race with bulls at Pamplona festival

July 12, 2019 4:06 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — A man was gored and five other people injured in the sixth bull run of the 2019 San Fermin festival Friday, officials in the northern Spanish city of Pamplona said.

Regional hospital spokesman Tomás Belzunegui said the man was gored in his left leg early in the run as one bull fell behind the pack and ran close to the side of the street, pinning runners to a wall.

Another patient had a badly bruised chest, while others had cuts and bruises, Belzunegui said.

The dash with six bulls along cobbled streets to Pamplona’s bullring Friday lasted 2 minutes and 18 seconds. Several bulls and dozens of runners slipped and fell on the 930-yard (850-meter) course, making the fast race particularly hazardous.

Advertisement

Four people — two Americans and two Spaniards — had previously been gored since the daily races started Sunday.

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

The nine-day San Fermin fiesta draws thousands of revelers each year from around the world. Mostly wearing white with a red sash, they test their courage by running alongside and in front of six fighting bulls that are let loose through the city streets early in the morning.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.