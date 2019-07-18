Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

18-year-old Tyler Ankrum races to first NASCAR Truck win

July 11, 2019 11:01 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

SPARTA, Ky. (AP) — Tyler Ankrum took the lead when Brett Moffitt ran out of fuel with less than two laps to go and cruised to his first NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series victory Thursday night at Kentucky Speedway.

The 18-year-old Ankrum finished 7.373 seconds ahead of Stewart Friesen on the 1.5-mile tri-oval to earn a spot in the eight-man series playoffs. Ankrum led a race-high 40 of the 150 laps in the No. 17 Toyota and gave DGR Crosley its first team victory.

“I think I was holding my breath for the last three laps there,” said Ankrum, the California driver making his 12th series start. “Holy cow, that was awesome. … I just don’t know what to say. I cannot believe I just did this.”

He won the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Championship last season as a rookie.

Advertisement

“I can’t believe it. This is a dream come true,” Ankrum said. “One of my biggest faults is I’ve always doubted myself. Tonight, I kind of felt all that wash away.”

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Moffitt, the defending series champion and a two-time winner this year, ended up seventh — the last truck on the lead lap.

“All in all, we called a great race. We were just a lap short,” Moffitt said. “It’s tough. We had a good-sized lead there and a great handling truck.”

Friesen started last in the 32-truck field NASCAR confiscated his primary No. 52 Chevrolet because of an issue with the rear firewall.

Harrison Burton was third, followed by Ross Chastain, Dylan Lupton and Austin Wayne Self.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.