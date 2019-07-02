Listen Live Sports

2 injured in speediest Pamplona bull run so far this year

July 9, 2019 2:38 am
 
PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — Health authorities in northern Spain’s Pamplona say two people were injured in Tuesday’s speedy bull run, although there were no gorings, unlike in previous days.

The race along the 930-yard (850-meter) cobbled-street course to the bullring lasted just over 2 minutes, the fastest so far this year.

Four people — two Americans and two Spaniards — have been gored since the daily races started on Sunday.

Tomás Belzunegui, deputy director of the regional hospital, says that a man who fractured his ankle badly on Tuesday will likely remain hospitalized but that a runner who hit his head against the floor will likely be discharged soon.

The nine-day San Fermin fiesta attracts revelers from around the world who test their bravery and speed dashing through the streets with six fighting bulls.

