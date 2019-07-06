Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

2019 All-Star Rosters

July 6, 2019 7:50 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
Tuesday, July 9
At Progressive Field, Cleveland
p-voted by players; m-selected by MLB; i-injured will not participate; r-replacement
American League

Manager — Alex Cora, Boston

Starters

Catcher — Gary Sanchez, N.Y. Yankees

First Baseman — Carlos Santana, Cleveland

Second Baseman — DJ LeMahieu, N.Y. Yankees

Advertisement

Shortstop — Jorge Polanco, Minnesota

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Third Baseman — Alex Bregman, Houston

Outfield — Mike Trout, L.A. Angels

Outfield — George Springer, Houston

Outfield — Michael Brantley, Houston

i-Designated Hitter — Hunter Pence, Texas

Reserves
Catchers

p-James McCann, Chicago White Sox

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews from Tom Temin and the Federal Drive by subscribing to our newsletters.

Infielders

p-Jose Abreu, Chicago White Sox

r-Xander Bogaerts, Boston

p-Matt Chapman, Oakland

ip-Tommy La Stella, L.A. Angels

p-Francisco Lindor, Cleveland

r-Brandon Lowe, Tampa Bay

m-Daniel Vogelbach, Seattle

Outfielders

p-Mookie Betts, Boston

p-Joey Gallo, Texas

p-Austin Meadows, Tampa Bay

m-Whit Merrifield, Kansas City

Designated Hitters

p-J.T. Martinez, Boston

Pitchers
Starters

r-Shane Bieber, Cleveland

r-Jose Berriios, Minnesota

p-Gerritt Cole, Houston

p-Lucas Giolito, Chicago White Sox

r-Liam Hendriks, Oakland

m-John Means, Baltimore

m-Mike Minor, Texas

p-Charlie Morton, Tampa Bay

ip-Jake Odorizzi, Minnesota

m-Marcus Stroman, Toronto

r-Masahiro Tanaka, N.Y. Yankees

p-Justin Verlander, Houston

Relievers

p-Aroldis Chapman, N.Y. Yankees

m-Shane Greene, Detroit

p-Brad Hand, Cleveland

p-Ryan Pressly, Houston

National League
American League

Manager — Dave Roberts, L.A. Dodgers

Starters

Catcher — Wilson Contreras, Chicago Cubs

First Baseman — Freddie Freeman, Atlanta

Second Baseman — Ketel Marte, Arizona

Shortstop — Javier Baez, Chicago Cubs

Third Baseman — Nolan Arenado, Colorado

Outfield — Christian Yelich, Milwaukee

Outfield — Cody Bellinger, L.A. Dodgers

Outfield — Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta

Reserves
Catchers

m-Yasmani Grandahl, Milwaukee

p-J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia

Infielders

m-Pete Alonso, N.Y. Mets

p-Josh Bell, Pittsburgh

m-Kris Bryant, Chicago

m-Paul DeJong, St. Louis

p-Mike Moustakas, Milwaukee

r-Max Muncy, L.A. Dodgers

p-Anthony Rendon, Washington

p-Trevor Story, Colorado

Outfielders

p-Charlie Blackmon, Colorado

p-David Dahl, Colorado

p-Jeff McNeil, N.Y. Mets

Pitchers
Starters

m-Sandy Alcantara, Miami

p-Walker Buehler, L.A. Dodgers

p-Luis Castillo, Cincinnati

p-Jacob deGrom, N.Y. Mets

m-Zach Greinke, Arizona

m-Clayton Kershaw, L.A. Dodgers

p-Hyun-Jin Ryu, L.A. Dodgers

p-Max Scherzer, Washington

m-Mike Soroka, Atlanta

r-Brandon Woodruff, Milwaukee

Relievers

p-Josh Hader, Milwaukee

p-Will Smith, San Francisco

r-Felipe Vázquez, Pittsburgh

p-Kirby Yates, San Diego

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Salute to America

Today in History

1865: U.S. Secret Service created

Get our daily newsletter.