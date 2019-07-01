2019 Copa America Glance

All Times EDT FIRST ROUND Top two in each group and top two third-place nations advance GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts x-Brazil 3 2 1 0 8 0 7 x-Venezuela 3 1 2 0 3 1 5 x-Peru 3 1 1 1 3 6 4 Bolivia 3 0 0 3 2 9 0

x-advanced to quarterfinals

Friday, June 14 At Sao Paulo, Brazil

Brazil 3, Bolivia 0

Saturday, June 15 At Porto Alegre, Brazil

Venezuela 0, Peru 0

Tuesday, June 18 At Rio de Janeiro

Peru 3 Bolivia 1

At Salvador, Brazil

Brazil 0, Venezuela 0

Saturday, June 22 At Sao Paulo, Brazil

Brazil 5, Peru 0

At Belo Horizonte, Brazil

Venezuela 3, Bolivia 1

GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts x-Colombia 3 3 0 0 4 0 9 x-Argentina 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 x-Paraguay 3 0 2 1 3 4 2 Qatar 3 0 1 2 2 5 1

x-advanced to quarterfinals

Saturday, June 15 At Salvador, Brazil

Colombia 2, Argentina 0

Sunday, June 16 At Rio de Janeiro

Paraguay 2, Qatar 2

Wednesday, June 19 At Sao Paulo, Brazil

Colombia 1, Qatar 0

At Belo Horizonte, Brazil

Argentina 1, Paraguay 1

Sunday, June 23 At Porto Alegre, Brazil

Argentina 2, Qatar 0

At Salvador, Brazil

Colombia 1, Paraguay 0

GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts x-Uruguay 3 2 1 0 7 2 7 x-Chile 3 2 0 1 6 2 6 Japan 3 0 2 1 3 7 2 Ecuador 3 0 1 2 2 7 1 Sunday, June 16 At Belo Horizonte, Brazil

Uruguay 4, Ecuador 0

Monday, June 17 At Sao Paulo, Brazil

Chile 4, Japan 0

Thursday, June 20 At Porto Alegre, Brazil

Uruguay 2, Japan 2

Friday, June 21 At Salvador, Brazil

Chile 2, Ecuador 1

Monday, June 24 At Rio de Janeiro

Uruguay 1, Chile 0

At Belo Horizonte, Brazil

Japan 1, Ecuador 1

QUARTERFINALS Thursday, June 27 At Porto Alegre, Brazil

Brazil 0, Paraguay 0, Brazil wins 4-3 on penalty kicks

Friday, June 28 At Rio de Janeiro

Argentina 2, Venezuela 0

At Sao Paulo, Brazil

Chile 0, Colombia 0, Chile wins 5-4 on penalty kicks

Saturday, June 29 At Salvador, Brazil

Peru 0, Uruguay 0, Peru wins 5-4 on penalty kicks

SEMIFINALS Tuesday, July 2 At Belo Horizonte, Brazil

Brazil vs. Argentina, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 3 At Porto Alegre, Brazil

Chile vs. Peru, 8:30 p.m.

THIRD PLACE Saturday, July 6 At Sao Paulo, Brazil

Semifinal losers, 3 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP Sunday, July 7 At Rio de Janeiro

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

