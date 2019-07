By The Associated Press

Regular Season

April 5 — Jorge Polanco, Minnesota at Philadelphia

June 13 — Shohei Ohtani, L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay

June 14 — Jake Bauers, Cleveland at Detroit

July 23 — Trea Turner, Washington vs. Colorado

