2019 Home Run Derby Results

|At Progressive Field, Cleveland, Ohio
|Monday
|First Round
|Tot
|Long
|ET
|Joc Pederson (5), LA Dodgers
|21
|452
|:30
def.
|Alex Bregman (4), Houston
|16
|417
|:00
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (8), Toronto
|29
|476
|:30
def.
|Matt Chapman (1), Oakland
|13
|477
|:30
|Ronald Acuna Jr. (6), Atlanta
|25
|469
|:30
def.
|Josh Bell (3), Pittsburgh
|18
|459
|:30
|Pete Alonso (2), NY Mets
|14
|466
|:30
def.
|Carlos Santana (7), Cleveland
|13
|463
|:00
|Semifinals
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (8), Toronto
|29
|488
|:30
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Playoff
|8
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1st Swingoff
|1
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 2nd Swingoff
|2
def.
|Joc Pederson (5), LA Dodgers
|29
|450
|:30
|Joc Pederson, Playoff
|8
|Joc Pederson, 1st Swingoff
|1
|Joc Pederson, 2nd Swingoff
|1
|Pete Alonso (2), NY Mets
|20
|467
|:30
def.
|Ronald Acuna Jr. (6), Atlanta
|19
|469
|:30
|Finals
|Pete Alonso (2), NY Mets
|23
|459
|:30
def.
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (8), Toronto
|22
|463
|:30
