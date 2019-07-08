Listen Live Sports

2019 Home Run Derby Results

July 8, 2019 11:01 pm
 
At Progressive Field, Cleveland, Ohio
Monday
First Round Tot Long ET
Joc Pederson (5), LA Dodgers 21 452 :30

def.

Alex Bregman (4), Houston 16 417 :00
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (8), Toronto 29 476 :30

def.

Matt Chapman (1), Oakland 13 477 :30
Ronald Acuna Jr. (6), Atlanta 25 469 :30

def.

Josh Bell (3), Pittsburgh 18 459 :30
Pete Alonso (2), NY Mets 14 466 :30

def.

Carlos Santana (7), Cleveland 13 463 :00
Semifinals
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (8), Toronto 29 488 :30
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Playoff 8
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1st Swingoff 1
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 2nd Swingoff 2

def.

Joc Pederson (5), LA Dodgers 29 450 :30
Joc Pederson, Playoff 8
Joc Pederson, 1st Swingoff 1
Joc Pederson, 2nd Swingoff 1
Pete Alonso (2), NY Mets 20 467 :30

def.

Ronald Acuna Jr. (6), Atlanta 19 469 :30
Finals
Pete Alonso (2), NY Mets 23 459 :30

def.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (8), Toronto 22 463 :30

