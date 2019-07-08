2019 Home Run Derby Results

At Progressive Field, Cleveland, Ohio Monday First Round Tot Long ET Joc Pederson (5), LA Dodgers 21 452 :30

def.

Alex Bregman (4), Houston 16 417 :00

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (8), Toronto 29 476 :30

def.

Matt Chapman (1), Oakland 13 477 :30

Ronald Acuna Jr. (6), Atlanta 25 469 :30

def.

Josh Bell (3), Pittsburgh 18 459 :30

Pete Alonso (2), NY Mets 14 466 :30

def.

Carlos Santana (7), Cleveland 13 463 :00

Semifinals Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (8), Toronto 29 488 :30 Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Playoff 8 Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1st Swingoff 1 Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 2nd Swingoff 2

def.

Joc Pederson (5), LA Dodgers 29 450 :30 Joc Pederson, Playoff 8 Joc Pederson, 1st Swingoff 1 Joc Pederson, 2nd Swingoff 1

Pete Alonso (2), NY Mets 20 467 :30

def.

Ronald Acuna Jr. (6), Atlanta 19 469 :30

Finals Pete Alonso (2), NY Mets 23 459 :30

def.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (8), Toronto 22 463 :30

