2019 Near No-Hitters

No-hitters that were broken up in the ninth inning this season:

April 4 — Trevor Bauer (7 innings), Jon Edwards (2/3), Brad Hand (1 1/3), Cleveland; leadoff single to center by Toronto’s Freddy Galvis; Cleveland 4-1.

July 14 — Ryne Stanek (2 innings), Ryan Yarbrough (6 1/3), Oliver Drake (1/3), Emilio Pagan (1/3), Tampa Bay; leadoff groundball single to right by Baltimore’s Hanser Alberto to break up perfect game; Tampa Bay 4-1.

July 19 — Mike Leake, leadoff groundball single to right by L.A. Angel Luis Rengifo to break up perfect game; Seattle 10-0.

