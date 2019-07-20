Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

2019 Near No-Hitters

July 20, 2019 9:34 am
 
< a min read
Share       

No-hitters that were broken up in the ninth inning this season:

April 4 — Trevor Bauer (7 innings), Jon Edwards (2/3), Brad Hand (1 1/3), Cleveland; leadoff single to center by Toronto’s Freddy Galvis; Cleveland 4-1.

July 14 — Ryne Stanek (2 innings), Ryan Yarbrough (6 1/3), Oliver Drake (1/3), Emilio Pagan (1/3), Tampa Bay; leadoff groundball single to right by Baltimore’s Hanser Alberto to break up perfect game; Tampa Bay 4-1.

July 19 — Mike Leake, leadoff groundball single to right by L.A. Angel Luis Rengifo to break up perfect game; Seattle 10-0.

Advertisement

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.