...

2019 NFL Preseason Schedule

All Times EDT
HALL OF FAME WEEK
Thursday, Aug. 1

Denver vs. Atlanta at Canton, Ohio, 8 p.m. (NBC)

WEEK 1
Thursday, Aug. 8

N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7 p.m.

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Baltimore, 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Houston at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Denver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 9

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Oakland, 8 p.m.

Dallas at San Francisco, 9 p.m.

WEEK 2
Thursday, Aug. 15

Philadelphia at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Green Bay at Baltimore, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Aug. 16

Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Giants, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17

Cleveland at Indianapolis, 4 p.m.

Dallas vs. L.A. Rams at Honolulu, 7 p.m.

New England at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 18

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 4 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m. (FOX)

Monday, Aug. 19

San Francisco at Denver, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 3
Thursday, Aug. 22

N.Y. Giants at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Green Bay vs. Oakland at Winnipeg, Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Jacksonville at Miami, 8 p.m. (FOX)

Friday, Aug. 23

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 8 p.m. (CBS)

Saturday, Aug. 24

Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.

Houston at Dallas, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Rams, 9 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 25

Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 8 p.m. (NBC)

WEEK 4
Thursday, Aug. 29

Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Houston, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Tennessee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10 p.m.

