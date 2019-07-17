2019 NFL Training Camp Dates

Rookie and veteran reporting dates

ARIZONA CARDINALS — State Farm Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Ariz. (rookies: July 17; veterans: July 24)

ATLANTA FALCONS — Falcons Training Facility, Flowery Branch, Ga. (July 18; July 21)

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Under Armour Performance Center, Owings Mills, Md. (July 17; July 24)

BUFFALO BILLS — St. John Fisher College, Pittsford, N.Y. (July 22; July 24)

Advertisement

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Wofford College, Spartanburg, S.C. (both July 24)

CHICAGO BEARS — Olivet Nazarene, Bourbonnais, Ill. (July 22; July 25)

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati (July 24; July 26)

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Browns Training Complex, Berea, Ohio (both July 24)

DALLAS COWBOYS — Marriott Residence Inn, Oxnard, Calif. (both July 26)

DENVER BRONCOS — UCHealth Training Center, Englewood, Colo. (both July 17)

DETROIT LIONS — Lions Training Facility, Allen Park, Mich. (July 18; July 24)

GREEN BAY PACKERS — St. Norbert College, De Pere, Wis. (July 22; July 24)

HOUSTON TEXANS — Houston Methodist Training Center (July 21; July 24)

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Grand Park, Westfield, Ind. (July 21; July 24)

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Fla. (July 22; July 24)

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Missouri Western State, St. Joseph, Mo. (July 23; July 26)

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Jack Hammett Sports Complex, Costa Mesa, Calif. (both July 24)

LOS ANGELES RAMS — UC Irvine, Irvine, Calif. (July 24; July 26)

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Baptist Health Training Facility, Davie, Fla. (July 21; July 24)

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — TCO Performane Center, Eagan, Minn. (July 22; July 25)

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass. (July 21; July 24)

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — New Orleans Saints Training Facility, Metairie, La. (July 18; July 25)

NEW YORK GIANTS — Quest Diagnostics Training Center, East Rutherford, N.J. (July 22; July 24)

NEW YORK JETS — Atlantic Health Jets Training Center, Florham Park, N.J. (July 19; July 24)

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Napa Valley Marriott, Napa, Calif. (July 23; July 26)

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — NovaCare Complex, Philadelphia (both July 24)

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Saint Vincent College, Latrobe, Pa. (July 24; July 25)

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — SAP Performance Facility, Santa Clara, Calif. (both July 26)

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Virginia Mason Athletic Center, Renton, Wash. (July 17; July 24)

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — AdventHealth Training Center, Tampa, Fla. (July 21; July 25)

TENNESSEE TITANS — St. Thomas Sports Park, Nashville, Tenn. (July 22; July 25)

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Bon Secours Training Center, Richmond, Va. (both July 24)

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.