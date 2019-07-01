2019 Presidents Cup Standings

At Royal Melbourne Golf Club Melbourne, Australia Dec. 12-15, 2019 Through June 30 Top 10 automatically qualify United States 1. Brooks Koepka 6,801 2. Dustin Johnson 6,445 3. Xander Schauffele 5,574 4. Justin Thomas 5,472 5. Matt Kuchar 5,454 6. Patrick Cantlay 5,002 7. Gary Woodland 4,884 8. Bryson DeChambeau 4,735 9. Rickie Fowler 4,351 10. Tony Finau 4,282 11. Webb Simpson 4,058 12. Tiger Woods 3,868 13. Chez Reavie 3,689 14. Phil Mickelson 3,535 15. Kevin Kisner 3,269 International 1. Marc Leishman AUS 159.42 2. Louis Oosthuizen RSA 152.22 3. Adam Scott AUS 149.17 4. Hideki Matsuyama JPN 142.00 5. Li Haotong CHN 120.39 6. C.T. Pan TPE 117.03 7. Jason Day AUS 116.61 8. Abraham Ancer MEX 108.61 9. Cameron Smith AUS 108.58 10. Jazz Janewatananond THA 105.94 11. Justin Harding RSA 102.04 12. Sung Kang KOR 94.05 13. Shugo Imahira JPN 91.35 14. Sungjae Im KOR 87.43 15. Emiliano Grillo ARG 83.76

