2019 Presidents Cup Standings

July 1, 2019 9:55 am
 
At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
Melbourne, Australia
Dec. 12-15, 2019
Through June 30
Top 10 automatically qualify
United States
1. Brooks Koepka 6,801
2. Dustin Johnson 6,445
3. Xander Schauffele 5,574
4. Justin Thomas 5,472
5. Matt Kuchar 5,454
6. Patrick Cantlay 5,002
7. Gary Woodland 4,884
8. Bryson DeChambeau 4,735
9. Rickie Fowler 4,351
10. Tony Finau 4,282
11. Webb Simpson 4,058
12. Tiger Woods 3,868
13. Chez Reavie 3,689
14. Phil Mickelson 3,535
15. Kevin Kisner 3,269
International
1. Marc Leishman AUS 159.42
2. Louis Oosthuizen RSA 152.22
3. Adam Scott AUS 149.17
4. Hideki Matsuyama JPN 142.00
5. Li Haotong CHN 120.39
6. C.T. Pan TPE 117.03
7. Jason Day AUS 116.61
8. Abraham Ancer MEX 108.61
9. Cameron Smith AUS 108.58
10. Jazz Janewatananond THA 105.94
11. Justin Harding RSA 102.04
12. Sung Kang KOR 94.05
13. Shugo Imahira JPN 91.35
14. Sungjae Im KOR 87.43
15. Emiliano Grillo ARG 83.76

