2019 Presidents Cup Standings

|At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
|Melbourne, Australia
|Dec. 12-15, 2019
|Through June 30
|Top 10 automatically qualify
|United States
|1. Brooks Koepka
|6,801
|2. Dustin Johnson
|6,445
|3. Xander Schauffele
|5,574
|4. Justin Thomas
|5,472
|5. Matt Kuchar
|5,454
|6. Patrick Cantlay
|5,002
|7. Gary Woodland
|4,884
|8. Bryson DeChambeau
|4,735
|9. Rickie Fowler
|4,351
|10. Tony Finau
|4,282
|11. Webb Simpson
|4,058
|12. Tiger Woods
|3,868
|13. Chez Reavie
|3,689
|14. Phil Mickelson
|3,535
|15. Kevin Kisner
|3,269
|International
|1. Marc Leishman
|AUS
|159.42
|2. Louis Oosthuizen
|RSA
|152.22
|3. Adam Scott
|AUS
|149.17
|4. Hideki Matsuyama
|JPN
|142.00
|5. Li Haotong
|CHN
|120.39
|6. C.T. Pan
|TPE
|117.03
|7. Jason Day
|AUS
|116.61
|8. Abraham Ancer
|MEX
|108.61
|9. Cameron Smith
|AUS
|108.58
|10. Jazz Janewatananond
|THA
|105.94
|11. Justin Harding
|RSA
|102.04
|12. Sung Kang
|KOR
|94.05
|13. Shugo Imahira
|JPN
|91.35
|14. Sungjae Im
|KOR
|87.43
|15. Emiliano Grillo
|ARG
|83.76
