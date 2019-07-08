2019 Presidents Cup Standings

At Royal Melbourne Golf Club Melbourne, Australia Dec. 12-15, 2019 Through July 7 Top 10 automatically qualify United States 1. Brooks Koepka 6,809 2. Dustin Johnson 6,445 3. Xander Schauffele 5,574 4. Justin Thomas 5,472 5. Matt Kuchar 5,454 6. Bryson DeChambeau 5,225 7. Patrick Cantlay 5,002 8. Gary Woodland 4,884 9. Rickie Fowler 4,351 10. Tony Finau 4,344 11. Webb Simpson 4,058 12. Tiger Woods 3,868 13. Chez Reavie 3,689 14. Phil Mickelson 3,535 15. Kevin Kisner 3,269 International 1. Marc Leishman AUS 159.42 2. Louis Oosthuizen RSA 152.22 3. Adam Scott AUS 149.17 4. Hideki Matsuyama JPN 146.55 5. Li Haotong CHN 120.39 6. C.T. Pan TPE 117.03 7. Jason Day AUS 116.61 8. Jazz Janewatananond THA 111.54 9. Cameron Smith AUS 110.58 10. Abraham Ancer MEX 108.61 11. Justin Harding RSA 102.04 12. Shugo Imahira JPN 94.87 13. Sung Kang KOR 94.05 14. Sungjae Im KOR 89.98 15. Emiliano Grillo ARG 83.76

