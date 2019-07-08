Listen Live Sports

2019 Presidents Cup Standings

July 8, 2019 11:04 am
 
At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
Melbourne, Australia
Dec. 12-15, 2019
Through July 7
Top 10 automatically qualify
United States
1. Brooks Koepka 6,809
2. Dustin Johnson 6,445
3. Xander Schauffele 5,574
4. Justin Thomas 5,472
5. Matt Kuchar 5,454
6. Bryson DeChambeau 5,225
7. Patrick Cantlay 5,002
8. Gary Woodland 4,884
9. Rickie Fowler 4,351
10. Tony Finau 4,344
11. Webb Simpson 4,058
12. Tiger Woods 3,868
13. Chez Reavie 3,689
14. Phil Mickelson 3,535
15. Kevin Kisner 3,269
International
1. Marc Leishman AUS 159.42
2. Louis Oosthuizen RSA 152.22
3. Adam Scott AUS 149.17
4. Hideki Matsuyama JPN 146.55
5. Li Haotong CHN 120.39
6. C.T. Pan TPE 117.03
7. Jason Day AUS 116.61
8. Jazz Janewatananond THA 111.54
9. Cameron Smith AUS 110.58
10. Abraham Ancer MEX 108.61
11. Justin Harding RSA 102.04
12. Shugo Imahira JPN 94.87
13. Sung Kang KOR 94.05
14. Sungjae Im KOR 89.98
15. Emiliano Grillo ARG 83.76

