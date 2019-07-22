2019 Presidents Cup Standings

At Royal Melbourne Golf Club Melbourne, Australia Dec. 12-15, 2019 Through July 21 Top 10 automatically qualify United States 1. Brooks Koepka 7,079 2. Dustin Johnson 6,460 3. Justin Thomas 5,608 4. Xander Schauffele 5,600 5. Matt Kuchar 5,480 6. Bryson DeChambeau 5,225 7. Patrick Cantlay 5,028 8. Gary Woodland 4,884 9. Tony Finau 4,764 10. Rickie Fowler 4,547 11. Webb Simpson 4,119 12. Tiger Woods 3,868 13. Chez Reavie 3,689 14. Phil Mickelson 3,535 15. Charles Howell III 3,424 International 1. Marc Leishman AUS 159.42 2. Louis Oosthuizen RSA 153.43 3. Hideki Matsuyama JPN 153.00 4. Adam Scott AUS 149.17 5. Li Haotong CHN 124.07 6. C.T. Pan TPE 117.03 7. Jason Day AUS 116.61 8. Jazz Janewatananond THA 111.54 9. Abraham Ancer MEX 111.45 10. Cameron Smith AUS 110.58 11. Justin Harding RSA 102.04 12. Shugo Imahira JPN 97.39 13. Sungjae Im KOR 94.60 14. Sung Kang KOR 94.05 15. Adam Hadwin CAN 83.83

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.