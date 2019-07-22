Listen Live Sports

2019 Presidents Cup Standings

July 22, 2019 10:52 am
 
At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
Melbourne, Australia
Dec. 12-15, 2019
Through July 21
Top 10 automatically qualify
United States
1. Brooks Koepka 7,079
2. Dustin Johnson 6,460
3. Justin Thomas 5,608
4. Xander Schauffele 5,600
5. Matt Kuchar 5,480
6. Bryson DeChambeau 5,225
7. Patrick Cantlay 5,028
8. Gary Woodland 4,884
9. Tony Finau 4,764
10. Rickie Fowler 4,547
11. Webb Simpson 4,119
12. Tiger Woods 3,868
13. Chez Reavie 3,689
14. Phil Mickelson 3,535
15. Charles Howell III 3,424
International
1. Marc Leishman AUS 159.42
2. Louis Oosthuizen RSA 153.43
3. Hideki Matsuyama JPN 153.00
4. Adam Scott AUS 149.17
5. Li Haotong CHN 124.07
6. C.T. Pan TPE 117.03
7. Jason Day AUS 116.61
8. Jazz Janewatananond THA 111.54
9. Abraham Ancer MEX 111.45
10. Cameron Smith AUS 110.58
11. Justin Harding RSA 102.04
12. Shugo Imahira JPN 97.39
13. Sungjae Im KOR 94.60
14. Sung Kang KOR 94.05
15. Adam Hadwin CAN 83.83

