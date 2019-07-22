2019 Presidents Cup Standings

|At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
|Melbourne, Australia
|Dec. 12-15, 2019
|Through July 21
|Top 10 automatically qualify
|United States
|1. Brooks Koepka
|7,079
|2. Dustin Johnson
|6,460
|3. Justin Thomas
|5,608
|4. Xander Schauffele
|5,600
|5. Matt Kuchar
|5,480
|6. Bryson DeChambeau
|5,225
|7. Patrick Cantlay
|5,028
|8. Gary Woodland
|4,884
|9. Tony Finau
|4,764
|10. Rickie Fowler
|4,547
|11. Webb Simpson
|4,119
|12. Tiger Woods
|3,868
|13. Chez Reavie
|3,689
|14. Phil Mickelson
|3,535
|15. Charles Howell III
|3,424
|International
|1. Marc Leishman
|AUS
|159.42
|2. Louis Oosthuizen
|RSA
|153.43
|3. Hideki Matsuyama
|JPN
|153.00
|4. Adam Scott
|AUS
|149.17
|5. Li Haotong
|CHN
|124.07
|6. C.T. Pan
|TPE
|117.03
|7. Jason Day
|AUS
|116.61
|8. Jazz Janewatananond
|THA
|111.54
|9. Abraham Ancer
|MEX
|111.45
|10. Cameron Smith
|AUS
|110.58
|11. Justin Harding
|RSA
|102.04
|12. Shugo Imahira
|JPN
|97.39
|13. Sungjae Im
|KOR
|94.60
|14. Sung Kang
|KOR
|94.05
|15. Adam Hadwin
|CAN
|83.83
