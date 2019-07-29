2019 Presidents Cup Standings

|At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
|Melbourne, Australia
|Dec. 12-15, 2019
|Through July 28
|Top 10 automatically qualify
|United States
|1. Brooks Koepka
|8,179
|2. Dustin Johnson
|6,555
|3. Justin Thomas
|5,726
|4. Xander Schauffele
|5,656
|5. Matt Kuchar
|5,506
|6. Bryson DeChambeau
|5,246
|7. Patrick Cantlay
|5,146
|8. Gary Woodland
|4,898
|9. Tony Finau
|4,820
|10. Webb Simpson
|4,749
|11. Rickie Fowler
|4,547
|12. Tiger Woods
|3,868
|13. Chez Reavie
|3,745
|14. Phil Mickelson
|3,548
|15. Charles Howell III
|3,424
|International
|1. Marc Leishman
|AUS
|188.22
|2. Louis Oosthuizen
|RSA
|163.58
|3. Hideki Matsuyama
|JPN
|155.16
|4. Adam Scott
|AUS
|151.62
|5. Li Haotong
|CHN
|128.63
|6. Cameron Smith
|AUS
|122.97
|7. Jason Day
|AUS
|119.06
|8. C.T. Pan
|TPE
|118.90
|9. Jazz Janewatananond
|THA
|111.54
|10. Abraham Ancer
|MEX
|111.45
|11. Justin Harding
|RSA
|107.15
|12. Shugo Imahira
|JPN
|100.47
|13. Sungjae Im
|KOR
|94.60
|14. Sung Kang
|KOR
|94.05
|15. Adam Hadwin
|CAN
|85.43
