2019 Presidents Cup Standings

July 29, 2019 6:07 pm
 
At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
Melbourne, Australia
Dec. 12-15, 2019
Through July 28
Top 10 automatically qualify
United States
1. Brooks Koepka 8,179
2. Dustin Johnson 6,555
3. Justin Thomas 5,726
4. Xander Schauffele 5,656
5. Matt Kuchar 5,506
6. Bryson DeChambeau 5,246
7. Patrick Cantlay 5,146
8. Gary Woodland 4,898
9. Tony Finau 4,820
10. Webb Simpson 4,749
11. Rickie Fowler 4,547
12. Tiger Woods 3,868
13. Chez Reavie 3,745
14. Phil Mickelson 3,548
15. Charles Howell III 3,424
International
1. Marc Leishman AUS 188.22
2. Louis Oosthuizen RSA 163.58
3. Hideki Matsuyama JPN 155.16
4. Adam Scott AUS 151.62
5. Li Haotong CHN 128.63
6. Cameron Smith AUS 122.97
7. Jason Day AUS 119.06
8. C.T. Pan TPE 118.90
9. Jazz Janewatananond THA 111.54
10. Abraham Ancer MEX 111.45
11. Justin Harding RSA 107.15
12. Shugo Imahira JPN 100.47
13. Sungjae Im KOR 94.60
14. Sung Kang KOR 94.05
15. Adam Hadwin CAN 85.43

