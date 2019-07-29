2019 Presidents Cup Standings

At Royal Melbourne Golf Club Melbourne, Australia Dec. 12-15, 2019 Through July 28 Top 10 automatically qualify United States 1. Brooks Koepka 8,179 2. Dustin Johnson 6,555 3. Justin Thomas 5,726 4. Xander Schauffele 5,656 5. Matt Kuchar 5,506 6. Bryson DeChambeau 5,246 7. Patrick Cantlay 5,146 8. Gary Woodland 4,898 9. Tony Finau 4,820 10. Webb Simpson 4,749 11. Rickie Fowler 4,547 12. Tiger Woods 3,868 13. Chez Reavie 3,745 14. Phil Mickelson 3,548 15. Charles Howell III 3,424 International 1. Marc Leishman AUS 188.22 2. Louis Oosthuizen RSA 163.58 3. Hideki Matsuyama JPN 155.16 4. Adam Scott AUS 151.62 5. Li Haotong CHN 128.63 6. Cameron Smith AUS 122.97 7. Jason Day AUS 119.06 8. C.T. Pan TPE 118.90 9. Jazz Janewatananond THA 111.54 10. Abraham Ancer MEX 111.45 11. Justin Harding RSA 107.15 12. Shugo Imahira JPN 100.47 13. Sungjae Im KOR 94.60 14. Sung Kang KOR 94.05 15. Adam Hadwin CAN 85.43

