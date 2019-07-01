2019 Women’s World Cup Glance

|All Times EDT
|FIRST ROUND
|GROUP A
|
|W
|L
|T
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-France
|3
|0
|0
|7
|1
|9
|x-Norway
|2
|1
|0
|6
|3
|6
|x-Nigeria
|1
|2
|0
|2
|4
|3
|South Korea
|0
|3
|0
|1
|8
|0
x-advanced to second round
France 4, South Korea 0
|Saturday, June 8
|At Reims, France
Norway 3, Nigeria 0
|Wednesday, June 12
|At Grenoble, France
Nigeria 2, South Korea 0
France 2, Norway 1
|Monday, June 17
|At Rennes, France
France 1, Nigeria 0
Norway 2, South Korea 1
|GROUP B
|
|W
|L
|T
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Germany
|3
|0
|0
|6
|0
|9
|x-Spain
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|4
|x-China
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|South Africa
|0
|3
|0
|1
|8
|0
x-advanced to second round
|Saturday, June 8
|At Rennes, France
Germany 1, China 0
Spain 3, South Africa 1
|Wednesday, June 12
|At Valenciennes, France
Germany 1, Spain 0
|Thursday, June 13
|At Paris
China 1, South Africa 0
|Monday, June 17
|At Montpellier, France
Germany 4, South Africa 0
China 0, Spain 0
|GROUP C
|
|W
|L
|T
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Italy
|2
|1
|0
|7
|2
|6
|x-Australia
|2
|1
|0
|8
|5
|6
|x-Brazil
|2
|1
|0
|6
|3
|6
|Jamaica
|0
|3
|0
|1
|12
|0
x-advanced to second round
|Sunday, June 9
|At Valenciennes, France
Italy 2, Australia 1
Brazil 3, Jamaica 0
|Thursday, June 13
|At Montpellier, France
Australia 3, Brazil 2
|Friday, June 14
|At Reims, France
Italy 5, Jamaica 0
|Tuesday, June 18
|At Grenoble, France
Australia 4, Jamaica 1
Brazil 1, Italy 0
|GROUP D
|
|W
|L
|T
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-England
|3
|0
|0
|5
|1
|9
|x-Japan
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Argentina
|0
|1
|2
|3
|4
|2
|Scotland
|0
|2
|1
|5
|7
|1
x-advanced to second round
|Sunday, June 9
|At Nice, France
England 2, Scotland 1
Argentina 0, Japan 0
|Friday, June 14
|At Rennes, France
Japan 2, Scotland 1
England 1, Argentina 0
|Wednesday, June 19
|At Nice, France
England 2, Japan 0
Scotland 3, Argentina 3
|GROUP E
|
|W
|L
|T
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Netherlands
|3
|0
|0
|6
|2
|9
|x-Canada
|2
|1
|0
|4
|2
|6
|x-Cameroon
|1
|2
|0
|3
|5
|3
|New Zealand
|0
|3
|0
|1
|5
|0
x-advanced to second round
|Monday, June 10
|At Montpellier, France
Canada 1, Cameroon 0
|Tuesday, June 11
|At Le Havre, France
Netherlands 1, New Zealand 0
|Saturday, June 15
|At Valenciennes, France
Netherlands 3, Cameroon 1
Canada 2, New Zealand 0
|Thursday, June 20
|At Reims, France
Netherlands 2, Canada 1
Cameroon 2, New Zealand 1
|GROUP F
|
|W
|L
|T
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-United States
|3
|0
|0
|18
|0
|9
|x-Sweden
|2
|1
|0
|7
|3
|6
|Chile
|1
|2
|0
|2
|5
|3
|Thailand
|0
|3
|0
|1
|20
|0
x-advanced to second round
|Tuesday, June 11
|At Rennes, France
Sweden 2, Chile 0
United States 13, Thailand 0
|Sunday, June 16
|At Nice, France
Sweden 5, Thailand 1
United States 3, Chile 0
|Thursday, June 20
|At Le Havre, France
United States 2, Sweden 0
Chile 2, Thailand 0
|SECOND ROUND
|Saturday, June 22
|At Grenoble, France
Germany 3, Nigeria 0
Norway 1, Australia 1, Norway won 4-1 on penalty kicks
|Sunday, June 23
|At Valenciennes, France
England 3, Cameroon 0
France 2, Brazil 1, ET
|Monday, June 24
|At Reims, France
United States 2, Spain 1
Sweden 1, Canada 0
|Tuesday, June 25
|At Montpellier, France
Italy 2, China 0
Netherlands 2, Japan 1
|QUARTERFINALS
|Thursday, June 27
|At Le Havre, France
England 3, Norway 0
United States 2, France 1
|Saturday, June 29
|At Valenciennes, France
Netherlands 2, Italy 0
Sweden 2, Germany 1
|SEMIFINALS
|Tuesday, July 2
|At Lyon, France
England vs. United States, 3 p.m.
|Wednesday, July 3
|At Lyon, France
Netherlands vs. Sweden, 3 p.m.
|THIRD PLACE
|Saturday, July 6
|At Nice, France
Semifinal losers, 11 a.m.
|CHAMPIONSHIP
|Sunday, July 7
|At Lyon, France
Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.
