Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

2019 Women’s World Cup Glance

July 6, 2019 1:11 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
All Times EDT
FIRST ROUND
GROUP A
W L T GF GA Pts
x-France 3 0 0 7 1 9
x-Norway 2 1 0 6 3 6
x-Nigeria 1 2 0 2 4 3
South Korea 0 3 0 1 8 0

x-advanced to second round

Friday, June 7
At Paris

France 4, South Korea 0

Saturday, June 8
At Reims, France

Norway 3, Nigeria 0

Wednesday, June 12
At Grenoble, France

Nigeria 2, South Korea 0

Advertisement
At Nice, France

France 2, Norway 1

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

Monday, June 17
At Rennes, France

France 1, Nigeria 0

At Reims, France

Norway 2, South Korea 1

GROUP B
W L T GF GA Pts
x-Germany 3 0 0 6 0 9
x-Spain 1 1 1 3 2 4
x-China 1 1 1 1 1 4
South Africa 0 3 0 1 8 0

x-advanced to second round

Saturday, June 8
At Rennes, France

Germany 1, China 0

At Le Havre, France

Spain 3, South Africa 1

Wednesday, June 12
At Valenciennes, France

Germany 1, Spain 0

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Thursday, June 13
At Paris

China 1, South Africa 0

Monday, June 17
At Montpellier, France

Germany 4, South Africa 0

At Le Havre, France

China 0, Spain 0

GROUP C
W L T GF GA Pts
x-Italy 2 1 0 7 2 6
x-Australia 2 1 0 8 5 6
x-Brazil 2 1 0 6 3 6
Jamaica 0 3 0 1 12 0

x-advanced to second round

Sunday, June 9
At Valenciennes, France

Italy 2, Australia 1

At Grenoble, France

Brazil 3, Jamaica 0

Thursday, June 13
At Montpellier, France

Australia 3, Brazil 2

Friday, June 14
At Reims, France

Italy 5, Jamaica 0

Tuesday, June 18
At Grenoble, France

Australia 4, Jamaica 1

At Valenciennes, France

Brazil 1, Italy 0

GROUP D
W L T GF GA Pts
x-England 3 0 0 5 1 9
x-Japan 1 1 1 2 3 4
Argentina 0 1 2 3 4 2
Scotland 0 2 1 5 7 1

x-advanced to second round

Sunday, June 9
At Nice, France

England 2, Scotland 1

Monday, June 10
At Paris

Argentina 0, Japan 0

Friday, June 14
At Rennes, France

Japan 2, Scotland 1

At Le Havre, France

England 1, Argentina 0

Wednesday, June 19
At Nice, France

England 2, Japan 0

At Paris

Scotland 3, Argentina 3

GROUP E
W L T GF GA Pts
x-Netherlands 3 0 0 6 2 9
x-Canada 2 1 0 4 2 6
x-Cameroon 1 2 0 3 5 3
New Zealand 0 3 0 1 5 0

x-advanced to second round

Monday, June 10
At Montpellier, France

Canada 1, Cameroon 0

Tuesday, June 11
At Le Havre, France

Netherlands 1, New Zealand 0

Saturday, June 15
At Valenciennes, France

Netherlands 3, Cameroon 1

At Grenoble, France

Canada 2, New Zealand 0

Thursday, June 20
At Reims, France

Netherlands 2, Canada 1

At Montpellier, France

Cameroon 2, New Zealand 1

GROUP F
W L T GF GA Pts
x-United States 3 0 0 18 0 9
x-Sweden 2 1 0 7 3 6
Chile 1 2 0 2 5 3
Thailand 0 3 0 1 20 0

x-advanced to second round

Tuesday, June 11
At Rennes, France

Sweden 2, Chile 0

At Reims, France

United States 13, Thailand 0

Sunday, June 16
At Nice, France

Sweden 5, Thailand 1

At Paris

United States 3, Chile 0

Thursday, June 20
At Le Havre, France

United States 2, Sweden 0

At Rennes, France

Chile 2, Thailand 0

SECOND ROUND
Saturday, June 22
At Grenoble, France

Germany 3, Nigeria 0

At Nice, France

Norway 1, Australia 1, Norway won 4-1 on penalty kicks

Sunday, June 23
At Valenciennes, France

England 3, Cameroon 0

At Le Havre, France

France 2, Brazil 1, ET

Monday, June 24
At Reims, France

United States 2, Spain 1

At Paris

Sweden 1, Canada 0

Tuesday, June 25
At Montpellier, France

Italy 2, China 0

At Rennes, France

Netherlands 2, Japan 1

QUARTERFINALS
Thursday, June 27
At Le Havre, France

England 3, Norway 0

Friday, June 28
At Paris

United States 2, France 1

Saturday, June 29
At Valenciennes, France

Netherlands 2, Italy 0

At Rennes, France

Sweden 2, Germany 1

SEMIFINALS
Tuesday, July 2
At Lyon, France

United States 2, England 1

Wednesday, July 3
At Lyon, France

Netherlands 1, Sweden 0, ET

THIRD PLACE
Saturday, July 6
At Nice, France

Sweden 2, England 1

CHAMPIONSHIP
Sunday, July 7
At Lyon, France

United States vs. Netherlands, 11 a.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Salute to America

Today in History

1865: U.S. Secret Service created

Get our daily newsletter.