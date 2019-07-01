Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

2020 Ryder Cup Points

July 1, 2019 9:55 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At Whistling Straits
Kohler, Wis.
Sept. 25-27, 2020
Through June 16
United States
1. Brooks Koepka 4,271.292
2. Dustin Johnson 3,236.395
3. Gary Woodland 2,733.214
4. Tiger Woods 2,464.661
5. Xander Schauffele 1,688.295
6. Matt Kuchar 1,287.938
7. Patrick Cantlay 1,175.088
8. Kevin Kisner 1,116.841
9. Chez Reavie 824.850
10. Jim Furyk 815.285
11. Webb Simpson 800.018
12. Jordan Spieth 776.713
13. Tony Finau 564.513
14. Rickie Fowler 453.394
15. Brandt Snedeker 433.359

NEXT UPDATE: July 21, The Open Championship

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Navy rescue swimmer drops from an MH-60 Jayhawk

Today in History

1964: Civil Rights Act signed into law

Get our daily newsletter.