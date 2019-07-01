2020 Ryder Cup Points

At Whistling Straits Kohler, Wis. Sept. 25-27, 2020 Through June 16 United States 1. Brooks Koepka 4,271.292 2. Dustin Johnson 3,236.395 3. Gary Woodland 2,733.214 4. Tiger Woods 2,464.661 5. Xander Schauffele 1,688.295 6. Matt Kuchar 1,287.938 7. Patrick Cantlay 1,175.088 8. Kevin Kisner 1,116.841 9. Chez Reavie 824.850 10. Jim Furyk 815.285 11. Webb Simpson 800.018 12. Jordan Spieth 776.713 13. Tony Finau 564.513 14. Rickie Fowler 453.394 15. Brandt Snedeker 433.359

NEXT UPDATE: July 21, The Open Championship

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.