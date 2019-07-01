2020 Ryder Cup Points

|At Whistling Straits
|Kohler, Wis.
|Sept. 25-27, 2020
|Through June 16
|United States
|1. Brooks Koepka
|4,271.292
|2. Dustin Johnson
|3,236.395
|3. Gary Woodland
|2,733.214
|4. Tiger Woods
|2,464.661
|5. Xander Schauffele
|1,688.295
|6. Matt Kuchar
|1,287.938
|7. Patrick Cantlay
|1,175.088
|8. Kevin Kisner
|1,116.841
|9. Chez Reavie
|824.850
|10. Jim Furyk
|815.285
|11. Webb Simpson
|800.018
|12. Jordan Spieth
|776.713
|13. Tony Finau
|564.513
|14. Rickie Fowler
|453.394
|15. Brandt Snedeker
|433.359
NEXT UPDATE: July 21, The Open Championship
