2020 Ryder Cup Points

At Whistling Straits Kohler, Wis. Sept. 25-27, 2020 Through July 21 United States 1. Brooks Koepka 4,774.792 2. Dustin Johnson 3,264.712 3. Gary Woodland 2,733.214 4. Tiger Woods 2,464.661 5. Xander Schauffele 1,725.220 6. Matt Kuchar 1,324.863 7. Tony Finau 1,282.513 8. Patrick Cantlay 1,212.013 9. Kevin Kisner 1,186.716 10. Webb Simpson 869.893 11. Jordan Spieth 868.063 12. Jim Furyk 841.085 13. Chez Reavie 824.850 14. Rickie Fowler 766.394 15. Justin Thomas 568.413

NEXT UPDATE: July 28, WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.