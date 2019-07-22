2020 Ryder Cup Points

|At Whistling Straits
|Kohler, Wis.
|Sept. 25-27, 2020
|Through July 21
|United States
|1. Brooks Koepka
|4,774.792
|2. Dustin Johnson
|3,264.712
|3. Gary Woodland
|2,733.214
|4. Tiger Woods
|2,464.661
|5. Xander Schauffele
|1,725.220
|6. Matt Kuchar
|1,324.863
|7. Tony Finau
|1,282.513
|8. Patrick Cantlay
|1,212.013
|9. Kevin Kisner
|1,186.716
|10. Webb Simpson
|869.893
|11. Jordan Spieth
|868.063
|12. Jim Furyk
|841.085
|13. Chez Reavie
|824.850
|14. Rickie Fowler
|766.394
|15. Justin Thomas
|568.413
NEXT UPDATE: July 28, WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.