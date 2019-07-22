Listen Live Sports

2020 Ryder Cup Points

July 22, 2019 10:52 am
 
At Whistling Straits
Kohler, Wis.
Sept. 25-27, 2020
Through July 21
United States
1. Brooks Koepka 4,774.792
2. Dustin Johnson 3,264.712
3. Gary Woodland 2,733.214
4. Tiger Woods 2,464.661
5. Xander Schauffele 1,725.220
6. Matt Kuchar 1,324.863
7. Tony Finau 1,282.513
8. Patrick Cantlay 1,212.013
9. Kevin Kisner 1,186.716
10. Webb Simpson 869.893
11. Jordan Spieth 868.063
12. Jim Furyk 841.085
13. Chez Reavie 824.850
14. Rickie Fowler 766.394
15. Justin Thomas 568.413

NEXT UPDATE: July 28, WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

