3 minor leaguers suspended for positive drug tests

July 19, 2019 5:24 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota pitcher Jesus Medina, Arizona shortstop Teofilo Mendez and free agent pitcher Wandy Moya have been suspended 72 games each under baseball’s minor league drug program following positive tests for the performance-enhancing drug Stanozolol.

Medina, a 17-year-old right-hander, was 0-2 with a 7.13 ERA in two starts and six relief appearances this year for the Dominican Summer League Twins.

Mendez, also 17, hit .170 with one homer and seven RBIs in 25 games for the DSL’s D-backs2.

Moya, a 21-year-old right-hander, was released by the Miami Marlins on Monday after going 1-1 with an 8.44 ERA in six relief appearances with the DSL Marlins. His suspension would start when he signs with another major league organization.

The commissioner’s office announced the suspensions on Friday. Twenty-seven players have been suspended this year under the minor league program and six under the big league program.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

