Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

4 injured in a new fast race with bulls in Pamplona festival

July 10, 2019 3:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — Health authorities say that another speedy bull run in Pamplona has left three bruised runners and one person unconscious in the Spanish city.

There were no gorings by the six bulls of the Jandilla breeding ranch racing along the 930-yard (850-meter) course to the bullring, the Red Cross said.

Four people — two Americans and two Spaniards — have been gored since this year’s daily races started Sunday in the northern Spanish city.

All runs so far have lasted under three minutes — Wednesday’s was 2 minutes and 19 seconds. In recent years, highly trained animals have tended to run together. An adherent applied to the cobbled pavement also prevents the pack from slipping and breaking apart as in past races.

Advertisement

The nine-day San Fermin fiesta attracts party-goers and bull aficionados from around the world.

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 SolarWinds Breakfast Briefing |...
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines fire cannons during night parade at barracks

Today in History

1832: Andrew Jackson vetoes Second Bank of US charter

Get our daily newsletter.