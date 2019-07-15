49ers sign K Robbie Gould to 4-year contract

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have signed kicker Robbie Gould to a four-year contract.

The 49ers had placed the franchise tag on Gould in February for a price tag of about $5 million and faced a Monday deadline to sign him to a long-term deal. ESPN reported that Gould received a deal worth $19 million with a fully guaranteed $10.5 million in the first two years.

Gould, 36, had stayed away from the team during the offseason program and requested a trade back to Chicago where he started his career and where his family still lives.

