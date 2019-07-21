PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (AP) — A glance at the final round of the British Open at Royal Portrush:

WINNER: Ireland’s Shane Lowry, who shot a final round 1-over 72 for 269.

NOT CLOSE: Tommy Fleetwood had a final-round 74 and was second, six shots behind.

MAJOR FINISH: Brooks Koepka finished tied for fourth, and was inside the top 10 for all four majors this year.

NOTEABLE: It was the first time a winner shot an over-par round at the British Open since Tom Lehman shot 73 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes in 1996.

NOTED: The win by the 33rd-ranked Lowry ended a streak of 11 straight majors with a winner in the top 25 of the world ranking.

CONSOLATION PRIZE: By tying for fourth, Lee Westwood will receive an invitation to the Masters after missing the last two. Scotland’s Robert McIntyre, a qualifier for this Open, will play next year after finishing tied for sixth.

NEXT: The Open will be at Royal St. Georges next year.

QUOTABLE: “He kept on my back all day, kept talking to me, he kept in my ear. I kept on telling him how nervous I was, how scared I was, how much I didn’t want to mess it up.” — Lowry, talking about his caddie, Bo Martin.

