Aaron Hernandez estate settles wrongful death lawsuit

July 26, 2019 12:25 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — The estate of former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez has settled a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the families of two men he was acquitted of killing.

Court records show that a Superior Court judge Tuesday issued an order of dismissal of the suit brought by the families of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.

William Kennedy, a lawyer for the Furtado family, told The Boston Globe in an email that the terms are confidential.

Kenneth Kolpan, a lawyer for de Abreu’s widow, said the settlement “honors the legacy and memory of Daniel de Abreu.”

George Leontire, a lawyer for Hernandez’s estate, said no assets of the estate were used to settle.

Prosecutors alleged Hernandez shot the men in 2012 after a confrontation at a nightclub.

Hernandez killed himself in prison in 2017.

