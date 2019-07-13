Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open Leading Scores

Saturday At The Renaissance Club North Berwick, Scotland Purse: $7 million Yardage: 7,136; Par: 71 Third Round Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 67-61-65—193 Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa 64-64-67—195 Romain Langasque, France 65-67-65—197 Nino Bertasio, Italy 63-67-67—197 Matt Wallace, England 68-66-64—198 Jamie Donaldson, Wales 64-69-65—198 Lorenzo Gagli, Italy 68-63-67—198 Adrian Otaegui, Spain 67-64-67—198 Lee Slattery, England 64-64-70—198 Andrea Pavan, Italy 68-69-62—199 Matthew Fitzpatrick, England 67-65-67—199 Henrik Stenson, Sweden 65-65-69—199 Tyrrell Hatton, England 70-66-64—200 George Coetzee, South Africa 68-68-64—200 Benjamin Hebert, France 67-67-66—200 Rafa Cabrera-Bello, Spain 66-67-67—200 Matt Kuchar, United States 63-70-67—200 Renato Paratore, Italy 67-65-68—200 Thomas Pieters, Belgium 64-68-68—200 Kalle Samooja, Finland 64-67-69—200 Also Andrew Putnam, United States 69-67-65—201 Kurt Kitayama, United States 68-68-65—201 Ian Poulter, England 65-67-69—201 Justin Thomas, United States 67-64-70—201 Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 67-67-68—202 Sean Crocker, United States 66-66-70—202 Julian Suri, United States 68-66-69—203 Eddie Pepperell, England 67-67-69—203

