Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open Leading Scores

|Saturday
|At The Renaissance Club
|North Berwick, Scotland
|Purse: $7 million
|Yardage: 7,136; Par: 71
|Third Round
|Bernd Wiesberger, Austria
|67-61-65—193
|Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa
|64-64-67—195
|Romain Langasque, France
|65-67-65—197
|Nino Bertasio, Italy
|63-67-67—197
|Matt Wallace, England
|68-66-64—198
|Jamie Donaldson, Wales
|64-69-65—198
|Lorenzo Gagli, Italy
|68-63-67—198
|Adrian Otaegui, Spain
|67-64-67—198
|Lee Slattery, England
|64-64-70—198
|Andrea Pavan, Italy
|68-69-62—199
|Matthew Fitzpatrick, England
|67-65-67—199
|Henrik Stenson, Sweden
|65-65-69—199
|Tyrrell Hatton, England
|70-66-64—200
|George Coetzee, South Africa
|68-68-64—200
|Benjamin Hebert, France
|67-67-66—200
|Rafa Cabrera-Bello, Spain
|66-67-67—200
|Matt Kuchar, United States
|63-70-67—200
|Renato Paratore, Italy
|67-65-68—200
|Thomas Pieters, Belgium
|64-68-68—200
|Kalle Samooja, Finland
|64-67-69—200
|Also
|Andrew Putnam, United States
|69-67-65—201
|Kurt Kitayama, United States
|68-68-65—201
|Ian Poulter, England
|65-67-69—201
|Justin Thomas, United States
|67-64-70—201
|Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland
|67-67-68—202
|Sean Crocker, United States
|66-66-70—202
|Julian Suri, United States
|68-66-69—203
|Eddie Pepperell, England
|67-67-69—203
