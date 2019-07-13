Listen Live Sports

Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open Leading Scores

July 13, 2019 2:45 pm
 
Saturday
At The Renaissance Club
North Berwick, Scotland
Purse: $7 million
Yardage: 7,136; Par: 71
Third Round
Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 67-61-65—193
Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa 64-64-67—195
Romain Langasque, France 65-67-65—197
Nino Bertasio, Italy 63-67-67—197
Matt Wallace, England 68-66-64—198
Jamie Donaldson, Wales 64-69-65—198
Lorenzo Gagli, Italy 68-63-67—198
Adrian Otaegui, Spain 67-64-67—198
Lee Slattery, England 64-64-70—198
Andrea Pavan, Italy 68-69-62—199
Matthew Fitzpatrick, England 67-65-67—199
Henrik Stenson, Sweden 65-65-69—199
Tyrrell Hatton, England 70-66-64—200
George Coetzee, South Africa 68-68-64—200
Benjamin Hebert, France 67-67-66—200
Rafa Cabrera-Bello, Spain 66-67-67—200
Matt Kuchar, United States 63-70-67—200
Renato Paratore, Italy 67-65-68—200
Thomas Pieters, Belgium 64-68-68—200
Kalle Samooja, Finland 64-67-69—200
Also
Andrew Putnam, United States 69-67-65—201
Kurt Kitayama, United States 68-68-65—201
Ian Poulter, England 65-67-69—201
Justin Thomas, United States 67-64-70—201
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 67-67-68—202
Sean Crocker, United States 66-66-70—202
Julian Suri, United States 68-66-69—203
Eddie Pepperell, England 67-67-69—203

