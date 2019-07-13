Aces-Mystics, Box

LAS VEGAS (85)

Cambage 5-13 3-3 13, J.Young 4-7 0-0 8, McBride 5-11 4-4 16, Plum 1-3 2-2 5, Wilson 7-17 3-4 17, Colson 4-7 8-11 17, Hamby 2-5 0-0 4, Park 1-1 0-0 2, Rodgers 0-2 0-0 0, T.Young 1-4 1-2 3. Totals 30-70 21-26 85.

WASHINGTON (81)

Atkins 2-6 5-6 10, Cloud 6-15 3-3 18, Meesseman 7-15 1-2 15, Sanders 5-11 1-2 11, Toliver 6-10 1-1 15, Hawkins 0-8 1-1 1, Hines-Allen 0-0 0-0 0, Powers 2-5 2-4 7, Walker-Kimbrough 0-2 4-4 4. Totals 28-72 18-23 81.

Las Vegas 16 27 18 24—85 Washington 28 16 17 20—81

3-Point Goals_Las Vegas 4-12 (McBride 2-6, Plum 1-1, Colson 1-2, J.Young 0-1, Hamby 0-1, Rodgers 0-1), Washington 7-28 (Cloud 3-11, Toliver 2-4, Atkins 1-3, Powers 1-3, Walker-Kimbrough 0-2, Meesseman 0-2, Hawkins 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Las Vegas 41 (Cambage 9), Washington 33 (Sanders 10). Assists_Las Vegas 20 (J.Young, Cambage, McBride 4), Washington 20 (Toliver 7). Total Fouls_Las Vegas 19, Washington 20. Technicals_Wilson, Las Vegas coach Aces (Defensive three second). A_4,200 (4,200).

