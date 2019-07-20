Listen Live Sports

Aces-Storm, Box

July 20, 2019 12:14 am
 
LAS VEGAS (66)

Cambage 7-15 2-5 16, J.Young 2-6 0-0 4, McBride 4-7 2-2 11, Plum 3-11 2-2 10, Wilson 2-5 1-1 5, Colson 0-1 0-0 0, Hamby 3-8 0-0 7, Park 1-2 0-0 2, Rodgers 2-2 0-0 5, Swords 0-0 0-0 0, T.Young 2-5 2-4 6. Totals 26-62 9-14 66.

SEATTLE (69)

Canada 1-12 6-6 8, Clark 2-8 0-0 6, Howard 6-21 7-7 21, Russell 2-7 2-2 6, Whitcomb 4-8 2-2 14, Langhorne 4-9 2-2 11, Loyd 0-5 0-0 0, Paris 0-0 0-0 0, Zellous 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 20-72 20-20 69.

Las Vegas 13 22 14 17—66
Seattle 21 22 12 14—69

3-Point Goals_Las Vegas 5-11 (Plum 2-7, McBride 1-1, Hamby 1-1, Rodgers 1-1, J.Young 0-1), Seattle 9-26 (Whitcomb 4-7, Howard 2-4, Clark 2-6, Langhorne 1-3, Loyd 0-1, Canada 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Las Vegas 34 (Cambage 14), Seattle 34 (Howard 10). Assists_Las Vegas 16 (Cambage, J.Young 3), Seattle 15 (Canada 4). Total Fouls_Las Vegas 16, Seattle 17. A_9,000 (10,000).

