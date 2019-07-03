Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Afghan coach ‘disgusted’ by Infantino, wants FIFA head to go

July 3, 2019 11:22 am
 
1 min read
Share       

LYON, France (AP) — The coach of the Afghanistan women’s soccer team is “disgusted” with Gianni Infantino over the handling of sexual abuse cases and calls on the FIFA president to resign.

FIFA banned Keramuudin Karim for life from soccer last month for repeated sexual abuse of female players while president of the Afghanistan Football Federation.

But Afghanistan coach Kelly Lindsey is angry that only Karim has been punished.

“They didn’t investigate anyone but the president,” Lindsey said. “They didn’t go any deeper than the top layer.”

Advertisement

For that, according to Lindsey, the blame goes up to Infantino.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

“I’m disgusted with him as a human being, as a leader of our sport,” she said. “He should not be president of FIFA in my mind.

“I respect the Women’s World Cup, I respect what FIFA does for football. But I do not respect the way they are governing right now. We gave them a clear and concise opportunity to do the right thing and show that they have integrity. We gave them the clear opportunity to dare to shine.”

That was invoking the slogan of the Women’s World Cup which ends on Sunday in Lyon.

Speaking at an emotional briefing in the French city, Lindsey said Infantino “is not what we need as a leader of FIFA.”

“You’re not respecting the women’s game and not respecting the players, coaches, the management, the referee,” she added of Infantino.

FIFA could not make Infantino available for comment to respond to the claims.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor takes the oath of allegiance aboard "Old Ironsides"

Today in History

1884: France gives Statue of Liberty to the U.S.

Get our daily newsletter.