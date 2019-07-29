Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Akira Levy joins Vanderbilt basketball as Missouri transfer

July 29, 2019 4:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Akira Levy has joined the Vanderbilt women’s basketball team as a transfer from Missouri in a return to her home state.

The 5-foot-8 guard tore a ligament in her right knee in February. Vanderbilt coach Stephanie White said Monday that Levy will spend this season getting healthy.

She started four games for Missouri last season, averaging 15.8 minutes and shooting 48.1 percent. She originally chose Missouri over Vanderbilt and Ohio State.

Levy is from Baxter, Tennessee. She led Upperman High to three straight finals in the state championships and the Class AA titles in 2017 and 2018. She was the tournament MVP each time.

Advertisement

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor examines patient during visit to Angaur

Today in History

1958: US Congress establishes NASA