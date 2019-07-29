Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Alabama, Wisconsin set for home-and-home in 2024, 2025

July 29, 2019 2:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama and Wisconsin will meet in 2024 and 2025 in a home-and-home series.

The schools announced Monday the teams will play in Madison, Wisconsin, on Sept. 14, 2024. They’ll meet in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Sept. 13, 2025.

Wisconsin and Alabama have split their only two meetings. The Crimson Tide won 35-17 in the 2015 opener in Arlington, Texas. That was the first time they had played each other since 1928, when the Badgers won 15-0 in Madison.

It’s the fifth home-and-home series Alabama has added recently, including Texas in 2022 and 2023.

Advertisement

Tide coach Nick Saban called it “a tremendous opportunity for our programs to play in two of the best atmospheres in college football.” Saban says these types of matchups are important to “the health of college football” because they’re exciting for fans and give players new challenges.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/APTop25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor examines patient during visit to Angaur

Today in History

1958: US Congress establishes NASA