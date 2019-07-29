Alabama, Wisconsin set for home-and-home in 2024, 2025

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama and Wisconsin will meet in 2024 and 2025 in a home-and-home series.

The schools announced Monday the teams will play in Madison, Wisconsin, on Sept. 14, 2024. They’ll meet in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Sept. 13, 2025.

Wisconsin and Alabama have split their only two meetings. The Crimson Tide won 35-17 in the 2015 opener in Arlington, Texas. That was the first time they had played each other since 1928, when the Badgers won 15-0 in Madison.

It’s the fifth home-and-home series Alabama has added recently, including Texas in 2022 and 2023.

Advertisement

Tide coach Nick Saban called it “a tremendous opportunity for our programs to play in two of the best atmospheres in college football.” Saban says these types of matchups are important to “the health of college football” because they’re exciting for fans and give players new challenges.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/APTop25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.