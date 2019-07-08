All-Star Game Lineups

|Tuesday
|At Progressive Field, Cleveland
|National League
Christian Yelich, Milwaukee, lf
Javier Báez, Chicago Cubs, ss
Freddie Freeman, Atlanta, 1b
Cody Bellinger, L.A. Dodgers, rf
Nolan Arenado, Colorado, 3b
Josh Bell, Pittsburgh, dh
Wilson Contreras, Chicago Cubs, c
Ketel Marte, Arizona, 2b
Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta, cf
Hyun-Jin Ryu, L.A. Dodgers, rhp
George Springer, Houston, rf
DJ LeMahieu, N.Y. Yankees, 2b
Mike Trout, L.A. Angels, cf
Carlos Santana, Cleveland, 1b
J.D. Martinez, Boston, dh
Alex Bregman, Houston, 3b
Gary Sánchez, N.Y. Yankees, c
Michael Brantley, Houston, lf
Jorge Polanco, Minnesota, ss
Justin Verlander, Houston, rhp
Mark Wegner, home
Brian O’Nora, 1b
Phil Cuzzi, 2b
Tim Timmons, 3b
D.J. Reyburn, lf
Jordan Baker, rf
