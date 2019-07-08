All-Star Game Lineups

Tuesday At Progressive Field, Cleveland National League

Christian Yelich, Milwaukee, lf

Javier Báez, Chicago Cubs, ss

Freddie Freeman, Atlanta, 1b

Cody Bellinger, L.A. Dodgers, rf

Nolan Arenado, Colorado, 3b

Josh Bell, Pittsburgh, dh

Wilson Contreras, Chicago Cubs, c

Ketel Marte, Arizona, 2b

Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta, cf

Hyun-Jin Ryu, L.A. Dodgers, rhp

American League

George Springer, Houston, rf

DJ LeMahieu, N.Y. Yankees, 2b

Mike Trout, L.A. Angels, cf

Carlos Santana, Cleveland, 1b

J.D. Martinez, Boston, dh

Alex Bregman, Houston, 3b

Gary Sánchez, N.Y. Yankees, c

Michael Brantley, Houston, lf

Jorge Polanco, Minnesota, ss

Justin Verlander, Houston, rhp

Umpires

Mark Wegner, home

Brian O’Nora, 1b

Phil Cuzzi, 2b

Tim Timmons, 3b

D.J. Reyburn, lf

Jordan Baker, rf

