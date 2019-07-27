Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Altidore scores in Toronto FC’s 2-1 win over FC Cincinnati

July 27, 2019 10:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TORONTO (AP) — Jozy Altidore scored for the fourth straight game and Toronto FC beat expansion FC Cincinnati 2-1 on Saturday night.

Altidore made it 2-0 in the 50th minute, curling a shot from outside the penalty box past a diving Przemyslaw Tyton. Altidore has nine goals in 13 games this season for Toronto (9-9-5).

Emmanuel Ledesma scored for Cincinnati (5-16-2) in the 58th minute.

Nick DeLeon opened the scoring for Toronto in the 16th minute.

Advertisement

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders visit Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C.

Today in History

1775: US postal system established