At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB St. Paul 27 14 .659 — Fargo-Moorhead 27 15 .643 ½ Winnipeg 24 16 .600 2½ Chicago 20 19 .513 6 Gary Southshore 18 22 .450 8½ Milwaukee 17 25 .405 10½ South Division W L Pct. GB Cleburne 22 20 .524 — Sioux City 22 20 .524 — Kansas City 21 20 .512 ½ Sioux Falls 20 21 .488 1½ Lincoln 20 22 .476 2 Texas 8 32 .200 13

___

Monday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lincoln at St. Paul, 7:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

