|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Paul
|27
|14
|.659
|—
|Fargo-Moorhead
|28
|15
|.651
|—
|Winnipeg
|24
|17
|.585
|3
|Chicago
|20
|19
|.513
|6
|Gary Southshore
|18
|22
|.450
|8½
|Milwaukee
|17
|25
|.405
|10½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cleburne
|22
|20
|.524
|—
|Sioux City
|22
|20
|.524
|—
|Kansas City
|21
|20
|.512
|½
|Sioux Falls
|20
|21
|.488
|1½
|Lincoln
|20
|22
|.476
|2
|Texas
|8
|32
|.200
|13
___
Fargo-Moorhead 9, Winnipeg 7
Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Milwaukee at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
Lincoln at St. Paul, 7:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Milwaukee at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
