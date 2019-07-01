Listen Live Sports

American Association

July 1, 2019 11:42 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 27 14 .659
Fargo-Moorhead 28 15 .651
Winnipeg 24 17 .585 3
Chicago 20 19 .513 6
Gary Southshore 18 22 .450
Milwaukee 17 25 .405 10½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 22 20 .524
Sioux City 22 20 .524
Kansas City 21 20 .512 ½
Sioux Falls 20 21 .488
Lincoln 20 22 .476 2
Texas 8 32 .200 13

Monday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead 9, Winnipeg 7

Cleburne at Texas, ppd.

Lincoln at St. Paul, suspended

Tuesday’s Games

Lincoln at St. Paul, Game 1, 7 p.m.

Lincoln at St. Paul, Game 2, TBD

Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lincoln at St. Paul, 7:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

