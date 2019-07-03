Listen Live Sports

American Association

July 3, 2019 12:37 am
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 29 15 .659
St. Paul 28 15 .651 ½
Winnipeg 24 18 .571 4
Chicago 20 20 .500 7
Gary Southshore 19 22 .463
Milwaukee 18 25 .419 10½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 23 20 .535
Sioux City 22 21 .512 1
Kansas City 21 21 .500
Sioux Falls 21 21 .500
Lincoln 21 23 .477
Texas 8 33 .195 14

Tuesday’s Games

Lincoln 4, St. Paul 2

Sioux Falls 6, Kansas City 3

Cleburne 7, Chicago 4

Fargo-Moorhead 6, Winnipeg 5

Gary Southshore 7, Texas 6

Milwaukee 6, Sioux City 1

St. Paul 4, Lincoln 1, 7 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Lincoln at St. Paul, 7:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Lincoln at Fargo-Moorhead, 3 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

