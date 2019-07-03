|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|29
|15
|.659
|—
|St. Paul
|28
|15
|.651
|½
|Winnipeg
|24
|18
|.571
|4
|Chicago
|20
|20
|.500
|7
|Gary Southshore
|19
|22
|.463
|8½
|Milwaukee
|18
|25
|.419
|10½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cleburne
|23
|20
|.535
|—
|Sioux City
|22
|21
|.512
|1
|Kansas City
|21
|21
|.500
|1½
|Sioux Falls
|21
|21
|.500
|1½
|Lincoln
|21
|23
|.477
|2½
|Texas
|8
|33
|.195
|14
___
Lincoln at St. Paul, 7:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Milwaukee at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
Lincoln at Fargo-Moorhead, 3 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Milwaukee at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
Texas at Chicago, 5 p.m.
St. Paul at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Texas at Chicago, cancelled
Chicago at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
