American Association

July 3, 2019 11:42 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 29 15 .659
Fargo-Moorhead 29 15 .659
Winnipeg 24 18 .571 4
Chicago 20 20 .500 7
Gary Southshore 19 23 .452 9
Milwaukee 19 25 .432 10
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 23 20 .535
Sioux City 22 22 .500
Kansas City 21 21 .500
Sioux Falls 21 21 .500
Lincoln 21 24 .467 3
Texas 9 33 .214 13½

Wednesday’s Games

Texas 8, Gary Southshore 6

St. Paul 5, Lincoln 1

Kansas City 2, Sioux Falls 1, 11 innings

Chicago 5, Cleburne 2

Milwaukee 7, Sioux City 3

Winnipeg 4, Fargo-Moorhead 1

Thursday’s Games

Lincoln at Fargo-Moorhead, 3 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Texas at Chicago, 5 p.m.

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, cancelled

Chicago at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

