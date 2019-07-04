|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Paul
|29
|15
|.659
|—
|Fargo-Moorhead
|30
|16
|.652
|—
|Winnipeg
|25
|18
|.581
|3½
|Chicago
|21
|20
|.512
|6½
|Gary Southshore
|20
|23
|.465
|8½
|Milwaukee
|19
|25
|.432
|10
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cleburne
|23
|21
|.523
|—
|Kansas City
|22
|21
|.512
|½
|Sioux City
|22
|22
|.500
|1
|Sioux Falls
|21
|22
|.488
|1½
|Lincoln
|21
|25
|.457
|3
|Texas
|9
|34
|.209
|13½
___
Fargo-Moorhead 7, Lincoln 1
Gary Southshore 10, Texas 5
St. Paul at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Milwaukee at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
Texas at Chicago, 5 p.m.
St. Paul at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Chicago at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
St. Paul at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.
Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.