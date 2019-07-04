Listen Live Sports

American Association

July 4, 2019 11:42 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 29 15 .659
Fargo-Moorhead 30 16 .652
Winnipeg 25 18 .581
Chicago 21 20 .512
Gary Southshore 20 23 .465
Milwaukee 19 25 .432 10
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 23 21 .523
Kansas City 22 21 .512 ½
Sioux City 22 22 .500 1
Sioux Falls 21 22 .488
Lincoln 21 25 .457 3
Texas 9 34 .209 13½

Thursday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead 7, Lincoln 1

Gary Southshore 10, Texas 5

Kansas City 6, Sioux Falls 3

Chicago at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Winnipeg 9, St. Paul 8

Milwaukee at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Texas at Chicago, 5 p.m.

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

