American Association

July 5, 2019 12:59 am
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 30 16 .652
St. Paul 29 16 .644 ½
Winnipeg 26 18 .591 3
Chicago 21 21 .500 7
Gary Southshore 20 23 .465
Milwaukee 19 26 .422 10½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 24 21 .533
Kansas City 23 21 .523 ½
Sioux City 23 22 .511 1
Sioux Falls 21 23 .477
Lincoln 21 25 .457
Texas 9 34 .209 14

___

Thursday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead 7, Lincoln 1

Gary Southshore 10, Texas 5

Kansas City 6, Sioux Falls 3

Winnipeg 9, St. Paul 8

Cleburne 11, Chicago 8

Sioux City 3, Milwaukee 2, 12 innings

Friday’s Games

Texas at Chicago, 5 p.m.

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

