|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|30
|16
|.652
|—
|St. Paul
|29
|16
|.644
|½
|Winnipeg
|26
|18
|.591
|3
|Chicago
|21
|21
|.500
|7
|Gary Southshore
|20
|23
|.465
|8½
|Milwaukee
|19
|26
|.422
|10½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cleburne
|24
|21
|.533
|—
|Kansas City
|23
|21
|.523
|½
|Sioux City
|23
|22
|.511
|1
|Sioux Falls
|21
|23
|.477
|2½
|Lincoln
|21
|25
|.457
|3½
|Texas
|9
|34
|.209
|14
Chicago at Texas, Game 1, 5:20 p.m.
Chicago at Texas, Game 2, TBD
St. Paul at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Kansas City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
St. Paul at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.
Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
St. Paul at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.
Milwaukee at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.
Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
