Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American Association

July 5, 2019 9:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 30 16 .652
St. Paul 29 16 .644 ½
Winnipeg 26 18 .591 3
Chicago 22 21 .512
Gary Southshore 20 23 .465
Milwaukee 19 26 .422 10½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 24 21 .533
Kansas City 23 21 .523 ½
Sioux City 23 22 .511 1
Sioux Falls 21 23 .477
Lincoln 21 25 .457
Texas 9 35 .205 14½

___

Friday’s Games

Chicago 9, Texas 4, 7 innings

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Advertisement

Chicago at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

Kansas City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Chicago at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Milwaukee at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Salute to America

Today in History

1865: U.S. Secret Service created

Get our daily newsletter.