|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|31
|16
|.660
|—
|St. Paul
|30
|16
|.652
|½
|Winnipeg
|26
|19
|.578
|4
|Chicago
|22
|22
|.500
|7½
|Gary Southshore
|20
|24
|.455
|9½
|Milwaukee
|19
|27
|.413
|11½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cleburne
|25
|21
|.543
|—
|Kansas City
|23
|21
|.523
|1
|Sioux City
|23
|22
|.511
|1½
|Sioux Falls
|21
|23
|.477
|3
|Lincoln
|21
|25
|.457
|4
|Texas
|10
|35
|.222
|14½
___
Chicago 9, Texas 4, 7 innings
St. Paul 10, Winnipeg 2
Fargo-Moorhead 6, Milwaukee 5
Kansas City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Texas 7, Chicago 6, 7 innings
Cleburne 4, Gary Southshore 3
St. Paul at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.
Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
St. Paul at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.
Milwaukee at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.
Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
