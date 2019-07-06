Listen Live Sports

American Association

July 6, 2019
 
< a min read
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 31 16 .660
St. Paul 30 16 .652 ½
Winnipeg 26 19 .578 4
Chicago 22 22 .500
Gary Southshore 20 24 .455
Milwaukee 19 27 .413 11½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 25 21 .543
Kansas City 23 22 .511
Sioux City 23 23 .500 2
Sioux Falls 22 23 .489
Lincoln 22 25 .468
Texas 10 35 .222 14½

___

Saturday’s Games

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Milwaukee at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

